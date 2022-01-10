Last week’s slaughter was reported at 620,000 head, a disappointment to the entire industry and– none more than cattle feeders who sensed a return to balance in the bargaining between cattle owners and processors, according to The Cattle Report. This number compares to 652,000 a year ago and far short of the need for balance. Packers’ attention will be focused on the labor force where absenteeism, COVID quarantines, and late returns from the holidays prevented normalized slaughter along with some mechanical breakdowns at aging plants.
Cattle futures are called steady to lower after finishing last week near the bottom of the trading range in February live cattle, and holding support under the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The weak price action on the weekly trade is concerning that additional downside may be in front of the market. The tone to start the week next week may be very key for price direction.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.42%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11. European shares were flat to lower on Monday after marking their first weekly drop in three last week, amid concerns over quicker interest rate hikes, rising inflation and fast-spreading Omicron. Investors await the release of a batch of economic data including the U.S inflation report due Wednesday, which is expected to show the largest increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades and might prompt the Federal Reserve to deliver in March its first interest-rate hike since the pre-pandemic era. Last Friday, inflation in the Eurozone hit 5% in December, a new record high. Elsewhere, traders will also be monitoring U.S.-Russia talks on the Ukraine crisis. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.39% to close at 3,594 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.44% to 14,407 on Monday, as mainland stocks erased early losses and staged a broad market rebound, led by Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Market amid reform expectations. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said late on Friday it will pilot market-making on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity. The announcement followed pledges by the agency’s head to adopt various measures to stabilize the market, as an ugly start to 2022 prompted him to ease investors’ nerves.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.33 and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.70%, and February gasoline is down 0.33%.