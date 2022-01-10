 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Last week’s slaughter was reported at 620,000 head, a disappointment to the entire industry and– none more than cattle feeders who sensed a return to balance in the bargaining between cattle owners and processors, according to The Cattle Report. This number compares to 652,000 a year ago and far short of the need for balance. Packers’ attention will be focused on the labor force where absenteeism, COVID quarantines, and late returns from the holidays prevented normalized slaughter along with some mechanical breakdowns at aging plants.

Cattle futures are called steady to lower after finishing last week near the bottom of the trading range in February live cattle, and holding support under the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The weak price action on the weekly trade is concerning that additional downside may be in front of the market. The tone to start the week next week may be very key for price direction.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.42%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11. European shares were flat to lower on Monday after marking their first weekly drop in three last week, amid concerns over quicker interest rate hikes, rising inflation and fast-spreading Omicron. Investors await the release of a batch of economic data including the U.S inflation report due Wednesday, which is expected to show the largest increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades and might prompt the Federal Reserve to deliver in March its first interest-rate hike since the pre-pandemic era. Last Friday, inflation in the Eurozone hit 5% in December, a new record high. Elsewhere, traders will also be monitoring U.S.-Russia talks on the Ukraine crisis. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.39% to close at 3,594 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.44% to 14,407 on Monday, as mainland stocks erased early losses and staged a broad market rebound, led by Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Market amid reform expectations. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said late on Friday it will pilot market-making on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity. The announcement followed pledges by the agency’s head to adopt various measures to stabilize the market, as an ugly start to 2022 prompted him to ease investors’ nerves.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.33 and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.70%, and February gasoline is down 0.33%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action has tested lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The Choice and Select reports were delayed due to technical difficulties at USDA.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Despite lower closes yesterday and mixed calls this morning, the cattle market “is still trending higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. However,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders are nervous that the near-term demand situation could pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News