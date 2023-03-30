The outlook for declining supply has supported a rally in June’s cattle contact. “Longer-term we would not rule out a run to $164.77,” The Hightower Report said.
“If the Bulls can keep the momentum going and close above this pocket, it could open the door for a run back at the highs, 161.90,” Blue Line Futures said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.62% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.02%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.67%. “With the banking crisis showing signs of calming down, investors switched back to riskier assets,” Tradingeconomics.com said. “Adding to the upbeat mood was growing speculation that a peak in interest rates is near.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.65% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.36%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.40%, EUR/USD was up 0.58% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 73 cents (1.00%), and May gasoline is down 0.70%.