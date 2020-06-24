Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.12 to $209.69/cwt.
- Select went down $1.88 to $201.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,034 head sold dressed at $155-156, with 4,864 head sold live at $95-98. In Iowa/Minnesota, 414 head were sold live at $97-99, and 3,669 head were sold dressed at $153-159.
August cattle closed moderately lower on the day amid a hefty short-term supply of all meat. The hope is that more restaurants opening will help increase beef consumption, according to The Hightower Report.
Futures are stronger than cash prices at the moment due to the hope for demand growth, but concern over a large supply are holding down cash prices, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.