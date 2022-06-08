This past week’s slaughter at 603,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 644,000 but higher than last year by 60,000 head - a big number comparing holiday to holiday, according to The Cattle Report.
The market was lower yesterday in feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The boxes were a little bit higher. Yesterday was the first notice day for the June live cattle contract and you have seen some convergence.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.34%. Major bourses in Europe were lower on Wednesday, with the Dax trading around the 14500 level and the Stoxx 600 at 440, led by a fall in banking shares. Credit Suisse (-6%) issued a profit warning and is likely to post a loss this quarter as market volatility, the war in Ukraine and monetary policy tightening hit its investment bank. Stocks from miners were also under pressure while energy shares booked gains. Meanwhile, shares of fashion Inditex jumped 5% as the company posted a robust 80% rise in its net profit for the February-April period. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.68% to 3,264 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.82% to 12,033 on Wednesday, ending at their highest levels in two months, amid easing Covid curbs in China and on investors’ hope for more stimulus. Beijing and Shanghai have been relaxing curbs after a prolonged lockdown, with traffic bans being lifted and restaurants opened for dine-in service in most parts of Beijing from Monday.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 1.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.16%, and June gasoline is up 0.03%.