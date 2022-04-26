 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Select down 29 cents to $256.23/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,464 head sold live at $145.61-149.00, and 7,097 head sold dressed at $231.88-234.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,128 head sold live at $146.56 and 2,448 head sold dressed at $231.48.

Higher than expected placements on the Cattle on Feed report contributed to weakness in cattle futures, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Cull of beef cows over the past two years is accelerating, due to cattle producers consistently losing money due to drought and the packing plant fire in Finney County, Kansas, according to Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services.

