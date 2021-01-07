 Skip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

The cattle market is struggling to hold near the highs seen in December and September, The Hightower Report said. “The market is also holding a premium to the cahs market with beef prices pushing down to the lowest level since August.”

“If there was good beef clearance during the holidays, it seems unlikely that beef prices would dive down to the lowest level since August this week,” The Hightower Report said.

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.65% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.60%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.38% and USD/JPY was up 0.50%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 9 cents (0.18%), and February gasoline is down 0.24%.

