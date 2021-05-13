 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 1 cent to $212.68/cwt.
  • Select went up 97 cents to $204.73.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold dressed at $192, with no live sales. In Iowa, 556 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 248 head were sold dressed at $190.

Cattle markets were down despite corn tumbling. That is a “concerning” move, Total Farm Marketing said. “Today’s move will not help support (cash) bids,” they said.

“Traders remain concerned that once Memorial Day holiday beef purchases are complete, beef prices could correct to the downside,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News