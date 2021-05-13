Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 1 cent to $212.68/cwt.
- Select went up 97 cents to $204.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold dressed at $192, with no live sales. In Iowa, 556 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 248 head were sold dressed at $190.
Cattle markets were down despite corn tumbling. That is a “concerning” move, Total Farm Marketing said. “Today’s move will not help support (cash) bids,” they said.
“Traders remain concerned that once Memorial Day holiday beef purchases are complete, beef prices could correct to the downside,” The Hightower Report said.