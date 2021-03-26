 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.21 to $237.66/cwt.
  • Select went up $1.52 to $227.77.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 129 head sold dressed at $185, with 129 sold live at $116. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,358 head were sold live at $116-118, and 38 head were sold dressed at $185.

The cattle market may have gotten ahead of itself according to some traders, and William Moore of the Price Futures Group said that may be the case as there is a lot of demand dialed in. However he said as the economy recovers and more people go out for entertainment “this market will catch and soon challenge its February highs.”

The strong cash cattle and higher boxed beef prices continues to support the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures are close to putting in contract highs,” they said.

