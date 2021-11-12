Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 84 cents to $284.30/cwt.
- Select up 2.24 to $269.53/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2990 head sold live at $131.81 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 390 head sold live at $132.05 and 118 head sold dressed at $207.93.
Weekly beef export bookings from the week ended 11/04 were 20,632 MT, a 16-week high led by China’s 8,230 MT purchases (their 3rd largest weekly buy on record, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The premium of futures to the cash market and talk of the overbought condition of the market helped trigger some selling, according to The Hightower Report.