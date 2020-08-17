Cattle
Cattle processing last week was estimated at 640,000 head, Allendale reported. That was within the 633,000 to 665,000 range posted over the past eight weeks. Last week’s run was estimated at 2.0% under last year.
Front month live cattle futures closed firm on Friday. August futures rallied 4.7% from Friday to Friday, and closed at $107.60. Feeder cattle futures ended the session with triple digit losses in August and October, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.56%. European stocks swung between gains and losses on Monday, as investors weigh concerns over surging coronavirus infections, U.S.-China tensions and new stimulus measures from major economies around the globe. The Shanghai Composite added 78.7 points or 2.34% to 3438.8 on Monday as the People’s Bank of China injected 700 billion yuan to its medium-term facilities, while holding the borrowing cost steady for the fourth month in a row at 2.95%. Meantime, Washington and Beijing postponed a review of their trade deal as China ramps up imports of farm and manufactured goods. A source told Reuters that U.S. officials wanted more time to allow China to increase purchases of US goods. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 198.76 points or 0.79% to 25381.77.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.14% and June gasoline is up 1.09%.