For the fourth day in a row, live cattle prices failed to push through overhead resistance and faded during the session on Tuesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The live cattle market is still a bear spread market, which keeps the selling pressure on the deferred contract, as the market looks to remove the premium from the deferred contracts.
The slaughter volume last week jumped to 657,000 head — up 20,000 head from the previous week and also 20,000 more than last year, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.64% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18%. European stock markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as investors across the globe await the release of the U.S. CPI data later today and the Fed minutes to see how much “progress” policymakers see in the U.S. economy and labor market as well as further hints on tapering timing. In addition, the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet in Washington, while the corporate reporting season gets underway with expectations pointing to a steady increase in profit warnings due to supply chains bottlenecks and rising energy prices. Market sentiment has been recently hit by concerns over inflation, prospects of higher interest rates and slowing global growth fears. Chinese stocks bounced sharply higher on Wednesday after September exports unexpectedly accelerated. The Shanghai Composite touched the previous session’s low before bouncing back and closing 0.42% higher at 3,562, while the SZSE Component Index rallied 218 points or 1.54% to close at 14,353. China’s strong export growth in September, attributed to a solid global demand, surprised markets amid power shortages and supply chain disruptions that forced factories to cut back on production. Consumer-related stocks led the gains with automaker BYD Company jumping 5.52% and index giant spirit maker Kweichow Moutai rising 3.15%. Meanwhile, energy and coal-related stocks tumbled as the Chinese government took measures to increase supply.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.58%, and June gasoline is down 0.60%.