Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 33 cents to $234.58/cwt.
- Select went up 35 cents to $220.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,207 head sold dressed at $178-180, with 8,142 live sales at $112-114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,100 head were sold live at $112-115, and 1,292 head were sold dressed at $178-179.
Despite expectations for a rally in cash, The Hightower Report said steer weights “remain at the highest level on record for this time of year.” They noted that demand has stayed strong and that is expected to stay as the economy reopens.
The cattle market “will need steady flow of bullish news,” Total Farm Marketing said. Meanwhile, the corn volatility has been pressuring feeders they noted.