Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 88 cents to $247.55/cwt.
- Select was $2.00 lower to $219.21.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,038 head sold live for $144-147, and 10,511 head sold dressed for $225.60-233. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 6,117 head sold live for $143-147, and 2,560 head sold dressed for $228-233.
Traders continue to have demand concerns. “The jump in the stock market has failed to give traders more confidence in the demand side of the equation,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle is trading steady this week near $143. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $248.83, up $0.40 on the day.”
“Both live cattle and feeders stayed on the defensive as prices worked to new near-term lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The long liquidation in the cattle market has now taken $6.00 off the Dec contract in the past 7 days as money is moving out of the cattle market. This may also be tied to end-of-month and end-of-quarter trade as funds square positions on the balance sheet.”