 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 88 cents to $247.55/cwt.
  • Select was $2.00 lower to $219.21.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,038 head sold live for $144-147, and 10,511 head sold dressed for $225.60-233. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 6,117 head sold live for $143-147, and 2,560 head sold dressed for $228-233.

Traders continue to have demand concerns. “The jump in the stock market has failed to give traders more confidence in the demand side of the equation,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle is trading steady this week near $143. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $248.83, up $0.40 on the day.”

“Both live cattle and feeders stayed on the defensive as prices worked to new near-term lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The long liquidation in the cattle market has now taken $6.00 off the Dec contract in the past 7 days as money is moving out of the cattle market. This may also be tied to end-of-month and end-of-quarter trade as funds square positions on the balance sheet.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“December cattle broke out to the downside yesterday, and the market looks vulnerable to significant long liquidation if support levels are vi…

Cattle

Traders “may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence,” The Hightower Report said. “The large futures premium to cash pr…

Cattle

The five-day break in boxed beef prices “leaves the market a bit oversold,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with very wea…

Cattle

In its-bi-monthly Beef Margin Watch released today, CIH, said Live cattle futures and corn input costs advanced over the first half of Septemb…

Cattle

After seeing the numbers Friday and digesting the Cattle and Feed report through the weekend, front month cattle futures will respond today, A…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News