 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.

“However, cash markets were quiet and traders await a better tone for the cash market as beef prices remain sluggish,” The Hightower Report said.

“The lack of follow-through to start the week was disappointing, and a weak close (today) could signal that cattle may be at the top of the range,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.58%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. European stocks are treading water today “after pulling back into negative territory from their best week since March on Monday, as the market mulls corporate results, price pressures and supply chain problems,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks rebounded today to close slightly higher, despite growth slowdown concerns, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.70% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.65%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 82 cents (1%), and December gasoline is up 0.01%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, whil…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News