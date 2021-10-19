Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.
“However, cash markets were quiet and traders await a better tone for the cash market as beef prices remain sluggish,” The Hightower Report said.
“The lack of follow-through to start the week was disappointing, and a weak close (today) could signal that cattle may be at the top of the range,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.58%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.04%. European stocks are treading water today “after pulling back into negative territory from their best week since March on Monday, as the market mulls corporate results, price pressures and supply chain problems,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks rebounded today to close slightly higher, despite growth slowdown concerns, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.70% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.65%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 82 cents (1%), and December gasoline is up 0.01%.