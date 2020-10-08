Cattle markets maintained their choppy trade Wednesday, working off session lows to finish higher. “The technical picture for both live and feeder cattle contracts look improved with front month charts posting reversal on the daily level,” Stewart-Peterson said. The key will be follow-through buying today and strength in cash being confirmed to push the market higher, according to Stewart-Peterson.
“Supply looks ample, and could be burdensome if the slaughter pace picks up steam at the same time that weights stay historically high,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Further, with seasonally weak demand indicators for beef, and the outlook for increasing supply over the near term, the market looks vulnerable to long liquidation selling "if" support is violated, The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.45%. European stock markets traded in the green today. “Investors welcomed upbeat data from Germany that showed both exports and imports rose firmly in August, fueling hopes of a quicker recovery in Europe's largest economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed overnight with Japan advancing. “Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the economy was starting to pick up and was likely to continue recovering thanks in part to the boost from fiscal and monetary stimulus measures,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.70%, and November gasoline is up 1.52%.