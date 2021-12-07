 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 4.50 to $268.03/cwt.
  • Select down 2.17 to $255.68/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 532 head sold live at $140.09 and 416 head sold dressed at $219.90. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 140 head sold live at $140.00 and 379 head sold dressed at $219.79.

The average cash steer price last week was about $4.00 over the previous week as the price spread between Southwestern cattle and Midwest cattle has not only disappeared but disfavors favors cattle in the Southwest, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for Monday is 122,000 head, up from 121k last week and 119k from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

