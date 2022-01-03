Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 77 cents to $266.03.
- Select up 67 cents to $258.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Nebraska, USDA reported 98 head sold live at $138 and 39 head sold dressed at $219.
Cattle were a little bit lower on profit-taking but there still appears to be support under the market, accordng to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
February cattle closed moderately lower on the session and there is concern about heavier weights, according to The Hightower Report.