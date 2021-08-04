 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $3.50 to $289.34/cwt.
  • Select went up $3.66 to $271.15.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,839 head sold dressed at $197-198, with 6,026 sold live at $123-125. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,849 head were sold live at $123-125, and 1,801 head were sold dressed at $197-198.

Cattle futures “continue to show strength on hopes that cash will be higher,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Premiums are built into the cattle futures, so it is “going to be tough to rally live cattle from October 2021 on,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said.

