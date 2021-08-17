Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 8.26 to $338.06/cwt.
- Select rose 3.22 to $306.77/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 768 head sold live at $127 and 80 head sold dressed at $205. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,941 head sold live at $127 and 1,706 head sold dressed at $204.
October Cattle is clearly the upside leader – running to contract highs in mid-June and impressively consolidating just a few dollars of its highs – even as Oct Hogs broke $17 off, said William Moore of Price Futures Group.