February’s live cattle contract is trading in its tightest range “in some time,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We still like leaning on the short side against technical resistance, but the conviction has dwindled with the market being mostly range-bound for the past several months,” he said.
Consolidation in the cattle market “is normally a continuation pattern,” The Hightower Report said. “As long as open interest is on the rise, the market seems poised for a bounce.” Though, they added, upside could be limited due to increasing supply.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.38% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.14%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31%. Stock markets in Europe were overall mixed “as focus turns to the fourth-quarter earnings season,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 96 cents (1.64%), and March gasoline is down 1.30%.