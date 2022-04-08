Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 93 cents to $270.47/cwt.
- Select down 89 cents to $260.33/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 807 head sold live at $139.78 and 528 head sold dressed at $222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 578 head sold live at $141-142 and 338 head sold dressed at $222.
Traders may buy back into the market since cattle futures held support on Wednesday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
WASDE data from the USDA showed a net 140m lbs increase of 22 beef production, to now 27.71 billion lbs, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.