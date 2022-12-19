Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.00 to $263.83/cwt.
- Select was $3.12 higher to $238.57.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“End-of-the-year trade is here, but the cattle market has a couple of outside factors which could impact prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A strong winter storm is forecasted to hit the center of the country toward the end of the week. Expectations for blizzard-type conditions with snow and strong winds, followed by bitterly cold temperatures may be on tap.”
“Overall, the weather has to be considered a bit positive to the market with the bitter cold weather across much of the country,” the Hightower Report said. “Beef prices have been strong and this has helped boost packer profit margins, and the outlook for a significant drop in production into the first quarter is seen as a bullish force.”