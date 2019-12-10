Boxed beef cutout values lower to sharply lower on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings.
- Choice fell $2.15 to $221.49/cwt
- Select dropped $1.14 to $205.35/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 137 head sold live at $119, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The $120 level in December live cattle remains a big “go/no-go gauge” technically for who’s winning the chart battle,” said Mark Zuzolo of Global Analytics.
Dry weather in the forecast will make weight gain easy, which could also pressure the cash markets, according to Stewart-Peterson.