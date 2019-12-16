Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 79 cents to $217.08/cwt.
- Select went up $1.27 to $205.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 33 head sold dressed at $190, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 762 head were sold live at $120 with no dressed sales.
“Technically, today’s trade was a bit disappointing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Both contracts set back shortly thereafter to post losses for the day,” they added, but the trade deal is not expected to impact the cattle market as they only buy “about 1%” of its beef from the U.S.
“With February cattle trading at a huge premium to the cash market, it is difficult to rationalize that premium with beef prices down sharply over the last two weeks,” The Hightower Report said.