Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s trading range in an overall quiet session, Total Farm Marketing said.
Futures are holding a premium to the cash market, and without active consumer demand for beef, beef prices could continue to trend lower, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.16%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.52%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.46%. Stock markets in Europe tracked a global negative sentiment early today “as soaring energy costs stoked inflation concerns and boosted expectations of higher interest rates in the near future,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, China’s equity markets sold off in a volatile session, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling more than 2% at one point before close while Japan’s tech heavyweights dragged the Nikkei lower today, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.94%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 55 cents (0.68%), and November gasoline is up 0.32%.