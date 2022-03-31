The cash market is steady as of yesterday, despite light trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “The firm retail close should help support the market on today’s open.”
“Technically, cattle markets have improved chart actions, and the short-term trend is working higher,” they said. “The grain trade will likely have some impact on the cattle markets this week, so expect some volatility as that market moves towards today’s key USDA report, with grain stock and planting intentions numbers.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. TradingEconomics.com said European markets are watching dropping oil prices as well, as the U.S. government expects to release 180 mln barrels of oil to markets from strategic reserves. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $6.11 (5.69%), and May gasoline is down 3.94%.