 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The cash market is steady as of yesterday, despite light trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “The firm retail close should help support the market on today’s open.”

“Technically, cattle markets have improved chart actions, and the short-term trend is working higher,” they said. “The grain trade will likely have some impact on the cattle markets this week, so expect some volatility as that market moves towards today’s key USDA report, with grain stock and planting intentions numbers.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. TradingEconomics.com said European markets are watching dropping oil prices as well, as the U.S. government expects to release 180 mln barrels of oil to markets from strategic reserves. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.73%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $6.11 (5.69%), and May gasoline is down 3.94%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle are called steady to higher. The price action yesterday near the top of the range opens the door for some additional buying support, bu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle on feed report Friday was seen as being a little bit bearish compared to expectations, though placements were higher than anticipat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade markets were quiet to start the week as bids are starting to find definition, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle prices staye…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

June cattle is normally at a premium to the cash market, but have been sitting at a discount since December, The Hightower Report noted. “The …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

April cattle pushed back above the 20-day moving average on the close, showing an improvement in the technical picture, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer bids have been a moving target in the low $140s as futures keep moving about despite little change in the fundamental picture. However,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News