U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was down from 23,572 the previous week and was the lowest since April 8,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

“While the price action the past two days has been friendlier, today’s session will give us a glimpse into next week’s tone,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Cattle prices are being pulled higher on strong pork and beef demand, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. European equity markets hit a record high today, on the back of upbeat economic data and a strong earnings season. “Germany's industrial production rose in March by the most in five months, while better-than-expected exports and imports figures from Europe's largest economy and China signaled a solid rebound in global demand, adding to signs of a strong economic recovery in 2021,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed. Shanghai’s Composite Index lost 0.8% lower over the holiday-shortened trading week amid sustained regulatory concerns as “robust economic data” fueled optimism for a global economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.082% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning is down 0.19%, and October gasoline is down 0.04%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

