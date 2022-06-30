Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 88 cents to $264.00/cwt.
- Select was 24 cents lower to $240.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,176 head sold live for $146-148, and 374 head sold dressed for $234. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,910 head sold live for $146-150.50, and 330 head sold dressed for $230-236.
“US beef export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 16,995 tonnes, up from 11,299 the previous week and above the average of the previous four weeks at 16,222,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 695,000 tonnes, up from 675,000 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”
“Front month live cattle are higher with deferred months lower, and feeder cattle higher as corn is down on poor export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash has been called mostly steady to a dollar lower in some part of the South, with trade in the North a dollar lower as well… Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”