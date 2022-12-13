Cattle are following a bounce on Monday when live cattle futures ended Monday’s session 27 to 77 cents in the black, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
A combination of the outlook for tightening supply plus a surge higher in beef prices may be the right combination to drive the cash market higher over the near term, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.51%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.79%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. Stock markets in Europe are up slightly today as investors are in a “wait-and-watch mood” ahead of U.S. inflation data due later today, which could influence the near-term outlook for monetary policy, as well as tomorrow's interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian equity markets mostly rose today, “tracking Wall Street higher as investors look ahead to a key US inflation report that could influence the near-term outlook for interest rates, as well as the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 67 cents (0.92%), and January gasoline is up 1.28%.