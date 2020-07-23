With the surge in production of meat, it remains difficult to perceive of a situation where beef prices will need to move higher in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
However, feeder markets held their 200-day moving average support levels yesterday and “appear to be forming bullish pennant continuation patterns,” according to Stewart-Peterson.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.37% .Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up overnight as the latest round of trade talks between Britain and the EU conclude with more Brexit talks scheduled this month and in August, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly down as investors retreated when daily coronavirus infection rates accelerate further, with Japan adding a near record 757 cases today as the Health Ministry approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone for treatment, while globally 239,113 cases were reported. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.59%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning was down 0.33%, and September gasoline is down 0.09%.