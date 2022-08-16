 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 98 cents to $265.44/cwt.
  • Select down 60 cents to $239.12/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

Buying pushed market up to the highest level since April 20, with the outlook for tightening supply into the fall seen as a positive force, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 124,000. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 6,000 larger than the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

