Cattle futures ignore the strong beef advance, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing noting live cattle futures posted losses of 35 to 95 cents on Thursday.
The Hightower Report also noted that June cattle closed lower on the session Thursday after posting a contract high which is a bearish technical development. “Talk of the overbought condition of the market and ideas that futures are holding a strong premium to the cash market were seen as factors to limit the buying,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.58%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35%. Stock markets in Europe traded high as The Eurozone factory activity is expanding at a faster record rate than initially thought, but the euro is hovering at its weakest level since November 5th, as investors fear that rising COVID-19 cases across Europe and the ongoing restrictive measures and vaccine delays could further hurt economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, today, the Nikkke traded at 3-week highs in low volume trade conditions as strong US jobs data and President Joe Biden’s US $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan buoyed market optimism,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.52% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.79%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0. 07%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.73%, and May gasoline is down 2.45%,