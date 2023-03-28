Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 27 cents to $280.63/cwt.
- Select up 64 cents to $270.36/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, compared to 125k last week and 120k from the same week last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Packers purchased 25% of their cattle for deferred delivery but business last week was light, according to Total Farm Marketing.