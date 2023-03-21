Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.10 to $279.92/cwt.
- Select down 2.39 to $271.55/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
The narrowing of Choice and Select is slowing cattle prices. Beef prices are dropping as consumers are watching their pennies., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Outside market forces hold a positive tilt and that has been providing some support, but the buying has been limited by sluggish action in the beef market and the cash market, according the Hightower Report.