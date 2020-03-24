Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and firm on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.01 to $256.31/cwt.
- Select was up 34 cents to $245.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 198 head sold live for $116, and no dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reportable live sales, and 716 head sold dressed for $187-188.
“The market is currently not worried that packing plants will be shut down due to the spread of coronavirus,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Not only are packers making record profit margins, but food production businesses should stay open during ‘shelter in place’ orders. This should keep demand for slaughter supplies very strong, but it could lead to excess beef supplies.”
Boxed beef values have been climbing.
“Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $257.48, up 16 cents on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “This compares with $239.93 last week at this time. There is plenty of optimism in the stock market and financial markets today, which is adding to the bullish tone.”