Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and sharply higher on Select on moderate to good demand and light to moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 49 cents to $232.61/cwt.
- Select went up $2.64 to $212.98.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold dressed at $192, with no live sales. In Iowa, 556 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 248 head were sold dressed at $190.
"The cash has been defying gravity for the past several months, which has been really upbeat and encouraging and has far exceeded our expectations," Oliver Sloup of BLue Line Futures said. He noted a pullback may be healthy for the market.
"The market is overbought technically," The Hightower Report said, as interest has turned down over the past week. "Weights are on the rise and the weather may not have been as disruptibe as feared last week."