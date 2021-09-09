Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.28 to $332.58/cwt.
- Select went down $1.72 to $296.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,833 head sold dressed at $198-200, with 5,161 sold live at $124-126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,940 head were sold live at $124-127, and 930 head were sold dressed at $197-198.
Cattle markets are nervous about demand with the increasing COVID cases, but cash prices are being reported at $1 higher than last week, Total Farm Marketing said.
The close higher has live cattle “is in a slightly bullish posture,” The Hightower Report said. The market is now in oversold levels, so there is room for prices to move higher, they said.