 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $2.28 to $332.58/cwt.
  • Select went down $1.72 to $296.45.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,833 head sold dressed at $198-200, with 5,161 sold live at $124-126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,940 head were sold live at $124-127, and 930 head were sold dressed at $197-198.

Cattle markets are nervous about demand with the increasing COVID cases, but cash prices are being reported at $1 higher than last week, Total Farm Marketing said.

The close higher has live cattle “is in a slightly bullish posture,” The Hightower Report said. The market is now in oversold levels, so there is room for prices to move higher, they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle are called steady to lower after facing another round of selling pressure as long liquidation and technical selling drives the live ca…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The market faced strong selling pressure as long liquidation and profit taking pushed prices to triple digit losses on Thursday. “We view live…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Technical selling was driving the market lower, as the October contract closed at its lowest point since June,” Total Farm Marketing said. “T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Both cattle markets are technically weak, but moving into oversold conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could bring a bounce, but un…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The demand tone remains sluggish and traders are nervous with COVID-19 restrictions and a drop to a six-month low for consumer confidence,” T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News