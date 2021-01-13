Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.86 to $211.00.
- Select went up 97 cents to $199.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 573 head sold live at $109 to $110.50 and 4,142 sold dressed at $172.25. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,077 head were sold live at $106 to $109, and 2,798 head were sold dressed at $171 to 174.
Packers are backing away from last week’s price levels due to the rally in the corn market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
February cattle have closed lower for the sixth session in a row and the premium of February to the cash market plus a lack of fund trader support were factors, according to The Hightower Report.