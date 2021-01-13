 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.86 to $211.00.
  • Select went up 97 cents to $199.06.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 573 head sold live at $109 to $110.50 and 4,142 sold dressed at $172.25. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,077 head were sold live at $106 to $109, and 2,798 head were sold dressed at $171 to 174.

Packers are backing away from last week’s price levels due to the rally in the corn market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

February cattle have closed lower for the sixth session in a row and the premium of February to the cash market plus a lack of fund trader support were factors, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Steer weights fell 8 pounds in this specific week to 913 pounds, Allendale said. Heifers were down by 8 also in just this one week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Last week ended on a weak note as packers bought a few cattle for $110 after paying $112 for the bulk of last week's inventory, according to T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Marketing plans for the next few weeks will be touched from two directions, according to The Cattle Report. High grain and winter weather risk…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, trader…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and sharply higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, US…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is struggling to hold near the highs seen in December and September, The Hightower Report said. “The market is also holding …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News