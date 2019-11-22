With a turn down in beef prices, higher weights and the threat of a sharp rise in placements, the market looks vulnerable to a long liquidation selling, The Hightower Report said.
Beef export sales, for 2019 delivery, came to 17,959 metric tonnes. “That was a good number for a time of year when sales are winding down,” Allendale said. It was 46% over last year.
Cattle on Feed and Cold storage reports will be released today at 2 p.m., Allendale said. “Typically, this report will show the largest placement month numbers of the year. “ The average trade guess for On Feed as of October 1st is 101.2% of last year. Placements are estimated at 111.4%, and Marketings are estimated at 99.7%.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.01% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.37%. European stocks traded in the green this morning, on the back of a better than expected PMI data for Europe and news that Germany avoided a recession as the economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed on delays and tension in trade negotiations between U.S. and China. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.63% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.43%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 7 cents (0.34%), and January gasoline is down 0.49%.