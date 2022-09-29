Traders continue to expect tightening supply into the fourth quarter “but a much weaker demand outlook and the downtrend in beef prices remain as bearish short-term forces,” The Hightower Report said.
Ideas that there is adequate short-term supply and the bearish demand tone “has helped to pressure the market,” they said. That pressure is expected to continue.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.47%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.76%. Sentiment in global markets “continues to be dominated by worries about the pace of interest rate increases,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 30 cents (0.38%), and November gasoline is down 0.69%.