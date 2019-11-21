The Fed Cattle Exchange saw a few more trades than expected this week. Six of the eight lots offered managed to get sold. Three of those sold at $115, one at $115.75 and one at $116. Last week's average trade was $115, Allendale said.
With cheap alternatives and increasing supply ahead, the cattle market looks set to pull out some of the premium of futures to the cash, The Hightower Report said. “It will take a strong rally in the cash market in the next few months just to rationalize the current price level,” The Hightower Report said.
Cattle on Feed and Cold storage reports will be released this Friday at 2 p.m. Typically, this report will show the largest placement month numbers of the year, Allendale said. “The average trade guess for On Feed as of October 1st is 101.2% of last year. Placements are estimated at 111.4%, and Marketings are estimated at 99.7%.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.31% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.75%. European stocks traded lower early this morning, following overnight losses in Asia and Wall Street amid worries regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations after news that a “phase one” trade deal could be delayed until 2020. Also, political concerns rose as the U.S .Congress passed a bill on Wednesday supporting Hong Kong protesters and China threatened “strong countermeasures”, TradingEconomics.com said. Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region closed in the red overnight after Reuters reported that a U.S.-China trade deal is unlikely this year, citing sources close to the White House. Meanwhile, political tensions grow between Washington and Beijing, over Hong Kong protests. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 7 cents (0.03%), and January gasoline is down 0.25%.