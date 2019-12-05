The market seems to have put in a major top as a turn down in the beef market this week does not bode well for traders expecting the cash trend to stay up, The Hightower Report said. “With the market technically overbought and with futures holding a higher than normal premium to the cash market, if cash markets turn lower, significant selling could emerge.”
This week's Oklahoma City sale barn action had 725# Med/Lrg 1 steers averaged $148.33. That is still under the $150.11 peak from the second week of October, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.09% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12%. Stock markets in Europe traded mixed on this morning, ahead of OPEC meeting and as investors monitor a fresh round of economic data and US-China trade developments, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian shares rose on the back of renewed hopes that a trade deal between the U.S. and China may be nearing. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.8%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.06%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.4311% this morning and January gasoline is up 0.92%.