Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $9.96 to $217.93/cwt.
- Select went down $5.09 to $208.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,863 head sold dressed at $157-162, with 4,967 head sold live at $99-102. In Iowa/Minnesota, 625 head were sold live at $100-102, and 5,628 head were sold dressed at $158-162.
August cattle closed slightly higher on the day in choppy trade, according to the Hightower Report.
Beef demand is slow but there is some hope that perhaps summer will bring an increase in the grilling market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.