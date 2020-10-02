Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down slightly on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 10 cents to $218.88/cwt.
- Select went down 1 cent to $207.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,772 head sold live at $107-108, with 1,140 sold dressed at $168. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,020 head were sold live at $107-109, and 274 head were sold dressed at $168.
Cash and beef markets were higher this week, overall, The Hightower Report said. However, traders are nervous that “slaughter and production levels could pick up steam in the weeks ahead.”
“At the current time, the chart structure is outstanding due to the fact that prices really have gone nowhere over the last couple of weeks,” Michael Seery of Seery Futures said. “Stay long as the risk/reward remains in your favor and I think the price gap that was created today will be filled to the upside.”