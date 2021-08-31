 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cash market was undefined to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The trend in the cash market will have an impact on futures prices this week. Expectations are for a steady to possibly higher bid.”

Despite the lower price action, “the technical action is bearish and the jump in open interest leaves the market vulnerable to increased volatility,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.54%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.37% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.10%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 48 cents (0.72%), and October gasoline is down 1.30%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are in a window for seasonally higher prices for a couple more weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle charts look challenged, and the direction early in the week will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cash markets look higher again this week and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News