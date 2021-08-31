“The cash market was undefined to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The trend in the cash market will have an impact on futures prices this week. Expectations are for a steady to possibly higher bid.”
Despite the lower price action, “the technical action is bearish and the jump in open interest leaves the market vulnerable to increased volatility,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.54%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.37% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 48 cents (0.72%), and October gasoline is down 1.30%.