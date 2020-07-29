Cattle Showlists, the number of finished cattle ready for packers to buy this week, was estimated at 7,200 over the previous week, Allendale said.
Cattle futures closed off the highs, but still recovered some of Monday’s losses with gains of $0.22 to $1.17. Feeder cattle also pulled back from midday highs, but still closed with triple digit gains in the front months, Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.80%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, amid surging coronavirus infections and a mixed bag of quarterly corporate earnings. Europe is facing the threat of a second wave and some countries already imposed restrictive controls to avoid it. Meanwhile, traders await the US Fed monetary policy decision later in the day and will follow negotiations on the $1 trillion stimulus package proposed by Senate Republicans, as the Congress struggled to reach a deal. Democrats have criticized the limitations of the Republican’s $1 trillion package, compared to a $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May. The Shanghai Composite Index reversed its early losses and jumped 46 points or 1.4% to 3,274 on Wednesday at around 01:30 PM Shanghai time, with gains were almost broad-based between 0.2% for utilities and 2.7% for healthcare. Investors were encouraged by news that Britain has signed a supply deal for up to 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 12 cents (0.11%), and June gasoline is up 0.11%.