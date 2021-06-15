“The session today may be key for this week, if prices can push through this barrier which would open the door for a test of the contract high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Typical for a Monday, cash had bids and asks undeveloped.”
August’s live cattle contract is at a “significant discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “In addition, the market is trading at a significant discount to the October contract. If feedlots get current with marketings and consumer demand stays higher than normally expected, the market looks vulnerable to a continued advance.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.34%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.92% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 90 cents (1.27%), and August gasoline is up 0.39%.