 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“The session today may be key for this week, if prices can push through this barrier which would open the door for a test of the contract high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Typical for a Monday, cash had bids and asks undeveloped.”

August’s live cattle contract is at a “significant discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “In addition, the market is trading at a significant discount to the October contract. If feedlots get current with marketings and consumer demand stays higher than normally expected, the market looks vulnerable to a continued advance.”

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.34%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.92% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.96%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 90 cents (1.27%), and August gasoline is up 0.39%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, cattle charts are still soft, but the recent price action is improved. “We view prices as challenging resistance, and may have to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The discount to the cash market is providing underlying support, but traders are also nervous over the potential for increasing supply and dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is starting to develop this week around $120, but trade is still light, Total Farm Marketing said. That holds a premium to the futu…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News