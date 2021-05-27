Price action “has been disappointing” in the past few sessions, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will be cautious if retail values start to pull back, as the demand for the Memorial Day buying is behind us.”
Export sales hit a record high last week, The Hightower report said. “Traders will monitor sales a little closer this week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.94%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 12 cents (0.18%), and July gasoline is down 0.43%.