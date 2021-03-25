 Skip to main content
Cattle

The continued strength in the cash market is supporting the futures, Total Farm Marketing said, “but the premium of April to the cash is still a limiting factor holding the front end in check.”

Meanwhile, feeder cattle are seeing good strength off technical action, as the stronger deferred live cattle market is adding support. The March feeder contract expires today.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.19%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.14%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.34%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.06 (3.40%), and May gasoline is down 2.50%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

