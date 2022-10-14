 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Packer margins fell into the red recently, slowing cash negotiations this week, but the slaughter pace is showing no signs of letup, suggesting firmer cash prices are likely,” Peter McGinn of Barchart said this morning in his Cattle Commentary.

The surge in supportive outside markets failed to support cattle, The Hightower Report said this morning. The market turned down from key resistance and the demand fundamentals could be worse than traders anticipate,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.21%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.40%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.03%. Stock markets in Europe shrugged off hot US inflation and fears of more aggressive tightening from both the Federal Reserve and the ECB. At the same time, hopes that the UK could reverse some of the proposed controversial fiscal measures helped to boost market sentiment, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders in Japan nearly wiped out all the losses from earlier this week taking the lead from a sharp turnaround rally on Wall Street overnight, even after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. Technology stocks led the advance, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index finished up 1.84% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 3.12%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.70%, EUR/USD was down 0.55% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.61 (1.81%), and November gasoline is up 2.52%.

